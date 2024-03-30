Johnny Depp, Sydney Sweeney join forces for Marc Webb's new thriller

Johnny Depp, Sydney Sweeney to star in upcoming supernatural thriller

Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney are gearing up for an upcoming supernatural thriller Day Drinker, directed by Marc Webb, widely known for his work on 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Jeff Sneider broke the news via his The InSneider newsletterabout the two teaming up for the film set to revolve around “love, friendship, and revenge.”

Written by Zach Dean, known for The Tomorrow and Fast Ex, the plot reportedly revolves around an “enigmatic stranger, played by Depp, and a bartender, played by Sweeney, mourning the loss of her lover.”

Marc Webb's Day Drinker is expected to serve as a major comeback role for Depp following his 2021 legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Depp recently worked in upcoming biographical film Modi, based on the life of an Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

According to reports, Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is in the pipeline, with Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has carved a name for herself with her spectacular performance in Anyone But You, Euphoria, and her recent SNL hosting gig.