Jim Parsons details his first-ever appearance in ‘Young Sheldon’ finale

Jim Parsons is happy to conclude his 15-year stint as Dr Sheldon Cooper with a special send off.

The actor, 51, is set to reprise his former Big Bang Theory role for the series finale of the spinoff show Young Sheldon in May this year.

When asked about the experience of stepping back into the role to conclude it after seven seasons, Parsons shared that it was both “very weird” but “also very beautiful.”

“Big Bang Theory was always a live show, and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show,” he explained. “And I got to do it with Mayim [Bialik] — we both played Sheldon and Amy in the series.”

He added, “And to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy. Instead, it was really sweet.”

Parsons continued, “It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was grateful that they asked us to do it.”

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as boy genius, the younger version of Parson’s TBBT character. While Parsons has been a narrator on the show since it premiered in 2017, this will be the first time he will be seen in person.

Meanwhile, the parent series aired for 12 seasons, from 2007 to 2019.