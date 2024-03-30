‘Game of Thrones’ creators spill favourite character deaths on the show

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are known for their ruthless writing as they killed off many beloved main characters in the series.

During their appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the two creators got candid about their favourite character death scenes which they had to write.

“With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys,” Weiss said, “and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six.”

“It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy.”

Ramsay Bolton, who was one of te most vile and evil villain on the show, was played by Iwan Rheon.

Weiss said that killing Ramsay “felt like it was balancing the scales a little.”

Jack Gleeson’s Joffrey dies after drinking poisoned wine at his own wedding, with a graphic depiction of how the poison affects him.

Meanwhile, Ramsay’s death was much more gruesome. After Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow beats him during a one-on-one fight, Ramsay is thrown into the kennels.

Later on, Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark, who was a victim of his abuse for months, unleashes Ramsay;s hungry hounds on him.

“For me, at the end of Battle of Bastards, when Sophie sticks the hounds on the Bastard, she doesn’t walk away. You don’t really see the death,” Benioff explained.

“You see some of it in the background, but you don’t really see the death. But what you do see is Sophie or Sansa’s smile. It was just that feeling of — that’s so epic”

Benioff added, “Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy.”