Rebel Wilson addresses assumption about Adele in her upcoming memoir

Rebel Wilson discusses about Adele in her upcoming memoir

Rebel Wilson has recently revealed she thinks Adele “hates” her because they were once plus-sized women in Hollywood.



In her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect actress wrote, “Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me,” reported via US WEEKLY.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another… I am assuming, because to be fair I've never asked her,” added the 44-year-old.

Rebel earlier shared that she and Adele crossed paths at a few events but the actress claimed the singer would “always quickly turn away”.

Rebel shared her assumption that Adele did not like to be compared to the actress.

Meanwhile, Adele didn’t share her views after Rebel made her claims, which was first reported by In Touch.

Rebel opened up about her weight issue during a July 2021 Instagram Live.

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” remarked the actress.

Rebel mentioned, “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality.”

“It wasn’t even really myself; it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really,” she added.

Interestingly, a source told the outlet, “Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” after she followed a high-impact workout plan and overhauled her diet.

On the other hand, Adele addressed her own 100lb weight loss journey in an exclusive interview with British Vogue.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” stated the songstress.