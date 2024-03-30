Zayn Malik treats fans with 'Zelfie' ahead 'Room Under the Stairs' release

Zayn Malik shares first selfie since he made a return to social media

Zayn Malik just gave his Zquad the ultimate treat with a selfie, and fans are absolutely ecstatic about his latest social media update.

The former One Direction heartthrob decided to spread some Friday joy across the internet by sharing what fans affectionately call a "Zelfie."

In the caption-less snapshot, the Dusk Till Dawn global chart-topper posed with a slight pout. Sporting a buzz cut, the 31-year-old British singer rocked a Ford jacket adorned with "40th Anniversary" insignia, faintly blurred with a white hue at the bottom of the picture.

It seemed he was enjoying the outdoors at his Pennsylvania farmhouse, where Malik resides with his three-year-old daughter Khai, whom he welcomed with his former partner, model Gigi Hadid, in September 2020.



When the new post hit Instagram, fans flooded the comments section to shower the Pillowtalk sensation with adoration.

"I've missed your Zelfies, love you," expressed one fan.

"It feels like we're on FaceTime," remarked another.

"Zelfie time [heart eyes and fire emoji]," chimed in a third user.

Meanwhile, Malik's selfie fueled fans’ anticipation for his upcoming album.

"Exactly 7 weeks until Room Under the Stairs. How do we speed up time because I need it rn," one fan eagerly exclaimed.

The former 1D singer is all set to drop his fourth solo album Room Under the Stairs on May 17.