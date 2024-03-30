‘Invincible’ Season 2: Ezra Miller gets his role back?

Ezra Miller taken back in Invincible’s season 2

Ezra Miller is returning to Invincible’s season 2.



The Flash star has been recast as the mad scientist D.A. Sinclair in Season 2 of Prime Video‘s animated series, as per Deadline.

The character was voiced by Miller in an episode in the first season of the adult action-superhero series, but the actor was replaced by Eric Bauza (X-Men ’97, Coyote vs. Acme) when Sinclair appeared in the March 28th episode.

Miller, the Fantastic Beasts alums, has been facing multiple scandals for quite some time now.

The star struck a plea agreement prior to the hearing in a Vermont burglary case last year, entering a guilty plea to unlawful trespassing.

Miller underwent mental health treatment in 2022 following a series of legal run-ins

The show revolves around Mark Grayson, who according to the series’ premise, “is a seemingly normal teenager, except for the fact that his father Nolan is the most powerful superhero on the planet, and that shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and learns how to wield them with help from his father.”

In Season 2, “After an earth-shattering betrayal, Mark fights to rebuild his life. In the face of apocalyptic threats, he discovers new allies and wrestles with his greatest fear - that he might become his father.”