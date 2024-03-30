Chris Hemsworth reigns as Australia's top earning Instagram celebrity

Chris Hemsworth takes the lead as Australia's highest paid Instagram star.

Chris Hemsworth, renowned as a global movie icon, has further solidified his financial prowess by emerging as the top-earning Australian celebrity influencer.

With a staggering follower count exceeding 58.5 million on Instagram, the 40-year-old Thor star commands an impressive $1,041,208 for a single sponsored post.

These revelations stem from recent statistics released by Melbourne marketing agency Impressive, shedding light on the top-earning Australian celebrities who have found success in the realm of influencer marketing.

Among them, Oscar-winning Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman secured the eighth position on the list.

With a sizable fanbase of 9.9 million on Instagram, the actor stands to rake in an impressive $177,900.72 for each sponsored post.

Surpassing the Big Little Lies star, another Hollywood favorite, Hugh Jackman, secures the third position on the list.

Boasting a substantial following of 31.6 million on Instagram, the Wolverine star's earning potential reaches an estimated $554,989 per sponsored post.

Joining the ranks of top celebrity influencers is the beloved funnywoman Rebel Wilson, ranked seventh on the list. With 11.1 million followers, Wilson stands to earn up to $196,146.95 for a single paid post.

Notably, Perth-born actress Katherine Langford's soaring fame from her role in 13 Reasons Why has garnered her a staggering following of 42.1 million on Instagram.