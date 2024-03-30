Tom Hanks ‘Here’ with Robin Wright gets official release date

Tom Hanks 'Here' releasing in 2024

Tom Hanks’ upcoming movie Here has an official release date.



Here, a movie from the television company Miramax, stars Robin Wright and Tom Hanks with Forrest Gump filmmaker Robert Zemecki helming the project.

The movie is slated to premiere exclusively in L.A. and N.Y. on Nov. 15, followed by a limited release on Nov. 22, and a wide release on Nov. 27, as per Variety.

This summer marks thirty years to the debut of Forrest Gump.

The screenplay for Here, which is based on Richard McGuire's inventive 2014 graphic novel of the same name, was written by Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth again.

The narrative, which takes place across hundreds of thousands of years, is focused on a single room and documents the events that have taken place there.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, the stars who will be artificially de-aged for the movie, star along Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

According to Deadline, “Here is an interesting and unique journey through time and memory. The one-of-its-kind story revolves around a place in New England “where from barren lands and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.”