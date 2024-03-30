Hulu’s ‘Death and Other Details’ cancelled after season 1

Death and Other Details cancelled after first season by Hulu

Hulu’s murder-mystery series, Death and Other Details is not coming for a second season.



Variety reported the news almost three weeks after the Season 1 finale, which initially came out on March 5.

The cast included Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond.

The official synopsis of the series stated, “Set amidst the glamour of the global elite, ‘Death and Other Details’ centres on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.”

Since its debut on Hulu, the show never reached the Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings, hinting that audiences were not particularly happy with what they saw.

It also didn't receive much praise from critics; with a 55% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.