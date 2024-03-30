Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott officially separate, citing June 17, 2023

No clarity on Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's prenuptial agreement as property details await determination.

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott, after 18 years of marriage.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that Spelling, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.



Their official date of separation is noted as June 17, 2023.

In the filing, Spelling has requested spousal support and seeks to terminate McDermott's ability to receive the same support.

She has asked for sole physical custody of their five minor children — Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean.

The filing did not specify whether both had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Tori noted that the details regarding the nature and extent of their respective properties are yet to be determined.

On the same date listed as their separation, McDermott, publicly announced the couple's decision to part ways via an Instagram statement, which was later deleted.

He expressed profound sadness and a heavy heart over the end of their 18-year relationship and the journey they shared raising their five children.