Amanda Bynes speaks up about weight gain due to mental health struggle

Amanda Bynes opens up about her weight gain on social media

Amanda Bynes has recently opened up about suffering from depression for the last few months.



On Thursday, the Sydney White star posted on her Instagram Story with her followers and revealed how her depression negatively impacted her mental health as well as physical.

“I’ve gained over 20 lbs. in the past few months from being depressed,” began the 37-year-old.

Amanda wrote, “I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

The Hairspray actress added, “I weigh 162 lbs. right now and want to get back to 110 lbs.”

Earlier in 2018, Amanda addressed body insecurities that led to drug addiction and she decided to quit acting in 2012.

The actress shared she experienced body image issues after playing a main role in She’s the Man opposite Channing Tatum.

“When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked when I was a boy,” she told Paper magazine.

Amanda pointed out, “The short hair and sideburns I had for the role was a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk.”

At the time, she disclosed, “I definitely abused Adderall after reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that,’” explained the Easy A actress.

Meanwhile, after quitting acting, the next few years were filled with several arrests for drug possession, a DUI, reckless driving and more for Amanda.

However, now she is sober and ready to face the public eye.