Prince William already responded to King Charles' concerns about handing over crown?

King Charles, who ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, may consider handing over the crown to Prince William during his lifetime due to health concerns, according to a new report.



The 75-year-old monarch, diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer subsequent to surgery for a benign enlarged prostate in January, is said to be grappling with a severe health crisis.

"It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy," an insider told In Touch Weekly.

"His aides can tell that Charles still worries about his legacy."

The outlet, citing an other insider, claimed, The king "tends to worry himself" with thoughts about whether William, who’s next in line for the throne, is ready to take his place as king.

A source told In Touch Weekly that the King and Queen are "worried about William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster."

As the King continues to harbor concerns about the future royal duties of his eldest son, Prince William, it's poignant to recall William's own reflections on how he managed after his mother's tragic demise. This demonstrates his capability to handle crises effectively.



William, who is is well-trained in dealing with crises once emphasized that nothing can break him after his beloved mother Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

In the 2017 ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother' William spoke candidly about the tragedy and revealed how it has influenced who he is today. He said: "It’ll either make or break you. And I wouldn’t let it break me, I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I'd become.

"I didn't want her worried or her legacy to be, you know, that William and/or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it."

It is to be noted that William is currently taking care of his cancer stricken wife Kate Middleton and his three children.



