‘Spiderman’: Kirsten Dunst talks iconic upside down kiss with Tobey Maguire

The iconic upside down kiss scene from 'Spider-Man' was particularly challenging to film



Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire’s iconic upside down kiss on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man wasn’t as magical behind the scenes as it was on camera.

Reflecting on the challenging scene, the 41-year-old actress admitted that her experience was far more pleasant that Maguire’s, who was hanging upside down in the rain.

“It was pouring with rain, freezing, Tobey couldn’t breathe so it was almost like I was resuscitating him,” Dunst recalled in an upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show via The Independent.



In the famous scene, Dunst's character Mary Jane Watson shares a kiss with Spider-Man as a thank you after he saves her from a group of thugs.

But since Maguire was hanging upside down, Dunst detailed in a previous interview with W Magazine that “water was going up his nose because of the rain, and then he couldn’t breathe in the Spider-Man suit… and it just felt very late at night.”

She further admitted that she “did not feel like it was a famous kiss” during the time of filming.

However, she soon realised “how romantic and special [director] Sam wanted this to be.”

“Even though it wasn’t necessarily feeling that way with Toby hanging upside down,” she admitted.

The reception to the scene was unexpected for Dunst. Nevertheless, she admitted, “I’m proud to be a part of that.”