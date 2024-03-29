Prince Harry invites British politician's wrath with big decision

British politician Daniel Kawczynski has lambasted Prince Harry for putting extra burden on UK taxpayers, saying a public Inquiry is "absolutely" needed and with "urgency".



Senior Conservative MP flayed the Duke of Sussex for costing UK taxpayers more than £500,000, claiming claimed Meghan and Harry had "abandoned our nation".



The MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham went on saying the couple are only interested in "securing themselves millions in commercial contracts".



Kawczynski, speaking to GB News, said: "I believe we should review whether taxpayers’ money from hard-working families should be afforded for them [Harry and Meghan] which it still continues to be."

He urged the California-based couple to follow the example set by Queen Camilla, who is working "tirelessly for the King and Royal Family", and "epitomises" the sort of royal the country should be supporting at this difficult time.



King Charles III's younger son Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), that Prince Harry should receive other forms of taxpayer-funded security whilst in the UK with his family.

Meghan Markle's hubby, according to a Freedom of Information request, spent an eye-watering £180,000 of taxpayer cash on Barristers, £230,000 on Government Legal Department costs, £2,300 in court costs and almost £10,000 on an e-disclosure.

Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of his choice with wife Meghan and their children, previously complained that he was treated unfairly, and this led to him and his family being treated in an "unlawful" manner.



The rules currently require the Duke of Sussex to provide authorities with at least 30 days’ notice, when he and his family plan visits to the UK so that each trip can be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Conservative MP Kevin Foster warned the Duke: “Prince Harry wanted to be free of royal duties to pursue his own career, so it's time to cut the link to funding from His Majesty's treasury for his costs. He chooses to pursue a different path for his life and taxpayers should not have to fund it."

