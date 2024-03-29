King Charles to miss Kate Middleton, Prince William & kids on Easter

King Charles will be deeply feeling the absence of Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids during the upcoming Easter Sunday service.

The 75-year-old monarch is set to mark the holiday with his presence at St. George’s Chapel alongside his wife Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will skip on the service to spend some quality family time with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, during their school break in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier revealed, “With the Prince and Princess of Wales absent, and doubtless their children as well, the King will be thinking of them in particular and of course Kate, who he has supported as they both fight cancer.

“They have reportedly grown a lot closer because of their shared plight and he will be looking forward to future Easters when they are both well again.

“Other members of the family will be delighted to see the King but they will probably have to cut down on the hugs and kisses so that he doesn’t catch any infections," the royal expert explained.

“It will be a reflective time for all and it reminds us that the royals are human like the rest of us,” he added.