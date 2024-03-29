Prince Harry mulls over hosting TV show in major career change

Prince Harry is said to be enjoying the fame that hangs in the air of Hollywood.

The Duke of Sussex was recently spotted on a ski trip in Aspens with longtime partner of Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, fueling his career expanding into television.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed that he is “intrigued” by the idea of prospective TV debut, following in the footsteps of wife Meghan Markle, a former actress.

“It looks like Meghan’s affinity for the spotlight has rubbed off on him because Harry loves being on the Hollywood scene,” they shared.

However, the insider explained that the Spare author is currently uncomfortable with the idea of committing to a gig for long periods of time.

Hence, “He could do a one-off guest appearance, sure,” noting: “A lot of directors would love to hire him, even if it were just for the buzz it would create.”

“If he is going to go the TV and film route, he would prefer to host a show,” they continued.

“He would love to, perhaps, interview entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Richard Branson about their passion projects,” the source added.