Kate Middleton sends big message to loved ones with solo appearance

Princess Kate vows not to give in to her disease

Kate Middleton has cleared one thing to her fans and loved ones that she won't give in to her cancer as she's putting on a brave face while fighting with her disease.



The Princess of Wales sent a message to the world with her solo appearance during heartbreaking cancer admission as she wanted to be seen without Prince William.



Last Friday, the mother-of-three sent a shockwave around the world by revealing her cancer diagnosis and treatment in a video message. Her solo appearance gave birth to a question why the Prince of Wales did not join his wife.

A Palace source said: "It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own."



"William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January," the source told People.



A separate source previously told London’s The Times: "This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation. She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her. [William] has been supporting her and the family in the background."



Kate, in her video address, praised William for being by her side, adding: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

Princess Kate revealed in a video message last week that she has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease and is currently undergoing treatment for it, seek

