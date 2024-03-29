Late Queen's disappointment looms over 'deal' between King Charles, William

The late Queen Elizabeth II is ought to be disappointed by a purported deal between King Charles and Prince William.

Royal expert Clive Irving revealed in a conversation with the Daily Express that the 75-year-old monarch might hand over his reign to the heir much sooner than anticipated.

“I think Charles feels it's his duty to serve having waited so long but he also knows he is the oldest person ever to have been Coronated.”

“I think the deal has been done that when Charles is 80, he will quit and hand over [to William],” author of the Last Queen explained.

“And the extent to which he's handing over stuff now is pretty clear. He knows that William is a much more appropriate face for the monarchy than he is,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that the mother of King Charles is hailed as the longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain.

Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the Queen continued to serve the crown until her demise after over 70 years of reign despite numerous health issues.

Her loyalty to the crown came from the oath she took to serve the public until she was physically incapable to do so, as well as her beliefs that a monarch’s time on the throne is determined by “divine appointment.”