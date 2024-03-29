Jennifer Lopez faces big blow after cancelling 'This Is Me… Now' tour shows

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly lost 39k followers on Instagram after the singer cancelled seven shows from her much-awaited This Is Me… Now The Tour.

As reported by The Mirror, an entertainment site called CSGOLuck claimed that the globally known songstress lost thousands of followers in a month amid the controversy surrounding her upcoming tour.

A spokesperson from the website shared that the Ain't Your Mama singer "is undeniably one of our generation's most iconic and influential pop stars......Planning and executing a successful tour involves a multitude of factors."

"This tour marks J.Lo's first since 2019, making the cancellation of certain dates undoubtedly disappointing for fans in those cities," the statement reads.

For the unversed, the songstress announced the surprising tour on February 15, a day before her 9th studio album release.



At that time, it was reported that the On The Floor singer will be performing in 30+ cities from June 26 across North America to support her new album, its companion film, This is Me… Now: A Love Story and documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

However, Lopez cancelled seven shows which were set to take place across Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa in August.

Previously, Entertainment Weekly reported that the cancellations of Lopez's upcoming shows are likely due to logistical issues.