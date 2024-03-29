Prince Harry will turn to Prince William after fallout with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is hoping for a green signal to return to royal family despite his former acts of rebellion against the institution.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Duke of Sussex will shortly regret his decision to have moved to the US to protect wife Meghan Markle from media brutality and unfair treatment within the palace.

He predicted it will come at a time once the couple is older and “some of the fire goes out of their relationship,” noting Harry might end up feeling “lost”.

“That’s the point at which Harry will really make huge efforts to build bridges with his brother and be allowed to be the part-time Royal (with Meghan) that he wants to be,” Tom said.

“But if palace officials have their way, it will never happen,” he added.

The royal expert also pointed out the Spare author may try to build bridges with his estranged family for the sake of their business empire in America.

He went on to explain that Harry would settle down on getting a “minor role” among the royals, given it reassures him public favour among the public.

"Harry is under pressure to keep some sort of relationship with his family going if only for the sake of the couples’ new ventures,” Quinn told the outlet.

“Harry still has vague hopes that he will be forgiven and will be offered a minor role somewhere.”