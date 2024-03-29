Billie Eilish lashes out at big music artists over wasteful production of vinyl variants

Billie Eilish expresses disappointment over music industry peers: Here's why

Billie Eilish has recently lashed out at big music artists over the release of multiple vinyl variants of their albums in different packaging, contributing to waste



In a new interview with Billboard, Billie said, “Some of the biggest artists in the world [are] making 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that,” remarked the 22-year-old Grammy winner.

Billie, who doesn’t shy away speaking on sustainability issues, expressed her dismay over music industry peers who don’t think about saving the environment.

“I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable,” stated the What Was I Made For crooner.

Billie shared that her latest studio album, Happier Than Ever, was available in eight different vinyl variations.

However, the variants were “100% recycled black vinyl, plus recycled scraps for colored variants and shrink-wrap made from sugar cane” as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Billie didn’t name any well-known music artist from the industry, but it’s believed that Taylor Swift, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo and Blink-182 had released numerous vinyl versions of their latest albums.