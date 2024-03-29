Tom Holland expresses excitement over Romeo & Juliet’s full cast announcement

Tom Holland excited over Romeo & Juliet full cast announcement

Tom Holland has recently expressed his excitement after the announcement of Romeo & Juliet cast.



In the press statement via Deadline, Holland said, “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet.”

“I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together,” remarked the Spider-Man star.

Holland will reportedly return to the stage as the male lead in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new version of the William Shakespeare classic.

On Thursday, the Company confirmed Juliet’s cast, which will be played by newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers opposite Holland.

Jamie Lloyd stated, “I’m very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers — an exceptional young artist.”

Amewudah-Rivers mentioned, “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm.”

“I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre,” she added.

Besides Holland and Amewudah-Rivers, other cast members in the highly anticipated Lloyd-directed show will be Freema Agyeman, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ray Sesay, Nima Taleghani, Joshua-Alexander Williams and Callum Heinrich and Kody Mortimer.

Meanwhile, Romeo & Juliet will begin at the Duke of York’s Theatre on May 23, with previews from May 11 and runs until August 3.