Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce mudslinging finally comes to end

After years of contentious legal battles, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bitter divorce proceedings appear to be reaching a conclusion, with Pitt reportedly abandoning his pursuit for shared custody of their children.
According to a source cited by DailyMail.com, the former couple, who have been embroiled in a tumultuous courtroom feud since their separation in 2016, are currently engaged in negotiations.
It is anticipated that their protracted legal war will come to a close by the summer.
Initially seeking a 50/50 custody arrangement for their six children, Pitt has now allegedly ceased contesting the matter.
Angelina is poised to maintain primary physical custody of the children, while Brad will be granted visitation rights.
The decision comes as much of their offspring have reached adulthood, with only Shiloh, 17, Knox, and Vivienne, both 15, remaining minors, with Shiloh set to turn 18 in May.
Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, are now considered adults under the law and are no longer covered by custody agreements.
Reports suggest that the older children have strained relationships with Pitt, with Pax reportedly cutting off communication with him following a well-publicized altercation aboard a private plane.
