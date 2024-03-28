King Charles returns to duty after missing royal tradition

King Charles returns to duty after missing Royal Maundy Service

King Charles III returned to his royal duty after missing old iconic Easter tradition amid following his cancer treatment on Thursday.

The 75-year-old held audiences at Buckingham Palace after Queen Camilla attended Thursday's Royal Maundy Service on King Charles' behalf.

The Monarch was photographed greeting ambassadors Epimeni Bapfinda of Burundi and Ruslan Bolbocean of Moldova separately on Thursday.

Both the leaders presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father set a wonderful examples of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others while battling cancer.

The monarch, whose cancer diagnosis was publicly revealed on February 5, has been continuing with state business and official paperwork amid his treatment but has taken a step back from public-facing duties.