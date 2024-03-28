Lady Gaga rings in 38th birthday in style with boyfriend Michael Polansky

The couple have been together since 2020, overcoming a brief split in early 2023



Lady Gaga is celebrating another year around the sun.

Born Stefani Joanna Angelina Germanotta, the pop icon rang in her 38th birthday with an intimate dinner with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, 46, and some friends.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the low-key pair arriving at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The 13-time Grammy winner rocked a chic leather trench coat, completing the edgy ensemble with black shades, black chunky boots with an eight-inch heel, and a silver chin necklace. Her platinum blonde hair added a striking contrast as it cascaded over her coat.

Meanwhile, Polansky opted for a more laid-back look, sporting a black hoodie, a baseball cap, and suede pants.

The group reportedly enjoyed a leisurely five-hour dinner before Gaga and Polansky headed home.

The relationship first made headlines in January 2020 when Gaga and Polansky shared a New Year's Kiss in Las Vegas.

Although they briefly parted ways in early 2023, they reconciled just months later.