How Prince William, Princess Kate broke cancer news to children

Prince William and Kate Middleton treaded lightly while addressing the latter’s cancer news to their three children.

The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer last week, on the day Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 left school for Easter break.

Speaking to New York Post, King Charles’ former aide Grant Harrold admitted that the conversation between the parents and children must have been “very difficult” and “very different.”

“For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte,” he explained.

“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important.”

“That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye,” Harrold said of the doctored photo from Mother’s Day earlier this month.

“For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.”

Harrold noted Louis “probably doesn’t understand too much” about his mother’s condition, owing to his young age.

“It’s a tricky one,” the former palace staff affirmed.

“I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children,” Grant added.