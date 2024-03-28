King Charles gives Prince Andrew green signal to attend royal Easter celebrations?

King Charles III's announcement to lead the royal family to church on Easter morning has given Prince Andrew an opportunity to join them on the walk to Windsor's St George's Chapel.

The Duke of York, who took center stage at King Constantine's memorial service last month, could attend royal Easter celebrations this weekend alongside his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in absence of Prince William and Princess Kate.



King Charles and Queen Camilla has already confirmed their attendance for this weekend's Easter Sunday service. The monarch, who paused all public-facing duties in light of his treatment, could not attend a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece due to his cancer treatment.

Prince William had decided at the last minute not to attend, citing a "personal matter" at the time. It was later discovered that the Princes of Wales pulled out due to his wife Princess Kate being diagnosed with cancer.

Andrew left the royal fans in surprise as he led the procession of royals into St George's Chapel. He also sat in the front row during the service, five seats away from Queen Camilla.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following his bombshell interview, in which he discussed his connections with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.



Prince Harry's uncle is expected to join the King and others to receive communion at a private service in the castle before the walk to the chapel.