Henry Cavill saves co-star Alex Pettyfer from drowning on film set

Henry Cavill channeled Superman in real life when he saved life of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare co-star Alex Pettyfer.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old actor revealed that Cavill prevented him from drowning on the set of the film, thus saving his life.
The Magic Mike star raved about the actor for his work ethic and teamwork, before detailing the instance where he almost fell off a boat.
"He saved me from falling off a boat,” Pettyfer confessed. “I nearly drowned!”
“So I can officially say I've been saved by Henry. And I'm very grateful to be on this film with you,” he enthused.
The actor continued: "Henry has a way about him where it's about the quality and about coming together and there is no hierarchy. He brings a humbleness to the set with everyone.
He went on to personally address the Witcher alum during the interview, saying, "[To Cavill] It was an amazing honor, by the way, to be on this film with you because it's a learning curve to see how a number one treats everyone in the cast and crew.
“I got an email two weeks before I started filming from this man saying, 'I'm excited to collaborate with you,’” gushed the Endless Love star.
Besides Pettyfer and Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Cary Elwes, and Eiza Gonzáles also star in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, slated for release next month.
King Charles issues his first public words after Kate Middleton’s cancer news
The movie is 'still in the process of writing the script'
Charlize Theron shares daughter’s ‘Spring break mode’ photos on social media
Ryan Gosling’s longtime partner reminisces on first time she worked with the actor
Stockard Channing reveals her views about Will Smith after his shocking revelation in 2021 memoir
Sony to make Darren Aronofsky’s new film with Austin Butler in the lead