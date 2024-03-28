Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could face ‘10 to 15 years in prison’ on just one count

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'have to face these charges' says a legal expert amid Sex trafficking allegations

"No possible plea" can save Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face sex trafficking charges with a minimum punishment of 10-15 years in prison on one count, a legal expert warned.

Naema Rehmani, an attorney who is not affliated to the case in any way, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26, that Combs could face arrest in the coming days following a slew of sex trafficking allegations.

"Under federal law, if someone is convicted of even one count of sex trafficking, it carries a minimum 10- or 15-year prison sentence — minimum. The judge can’t go any lower for each count depending on the age of the victim," she said.

Alluding to the possibility of Combs, also known as P Diddy, 54, getting arrested, Rahmani voiced her thoughts, "I wouldn’t be surprised if Diddy is arrested in the coming days or weeks and he’s going to have to face these charges."

Quashing any possibility that the rapper might dodge the punishment if these mere allegations would be proved, she claimed, "There’s no possible plea that is going to get him off with a slap on the wrist or probation."

Rahmani added, "If the prosecutors are successful and able to prove it, he may end up dying in prison."

Notably, these remarks by the legal expert come hot on the heels of the Monday raids that the law enforcement did at two of Diddy’s homes surged from a federal sex trafficking investigation.