Hailey mulls over separation from Justin Bieber amid marital tensions

Hailey Bieber is considering spending time away from husband Justin as the last resort to save marriage.

A source told In Touch Weekly that the pair are struggling to move past the rough patch in their marriage of over five years.

“Hailey’s struggling,” they claimed. “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Hailey and Justin’s relationship has been under intense scrutiny for the last few months.

Speculations over marital tensions went rife after the Rhode mogul’s father Stephen Baldwin put out a public request for prayers for their marriage last month.

The 27-year-old model also hinted at the challenges in her marriage with the Baby singer in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2022.

She said at the time: "I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues.

“You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!" Hailey added.

Despite the ongoing tensions, the couple are not yet ready to pull the plug on their companionship. “Hailey’s not asking for a divorce. She knows Justin feels hurt and confused, but she feels lost too. She just needs a break,” claimed the insider.