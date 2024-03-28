Kyle Richards gives insight into her meeting with Rihanna: 'Such a woman's woman'

Kyle Richards gives insights into her meeting with Rihanna

At last, Kyle Richards is opening out about her encounter with Rihanna.



On the most recent episode of Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star disclosed that the 36-year-old musician had given her "amazing" advice after their December meeting in Aspen, Colorado.

"So, she was in Kemo Sabi when I was in Aspen," explained Richards. "It was actually closed, Kemo Sabi, and I was heading home and I saw there was a light on and I was like, 'Oh, I need to get something from there,' and I knew they would open the door for me. So I knocked and they're like, 'Oh, it's Kyle,' and I saw them like saying something like, 'What do we do,' and I was like, What's going on?'"

The Bravo actor claimed that the employees of the Western clothing store informed her that Rihanna was upstairs after they let her inside.

After that, Richards requested that they inform the We Found Love singer of her presence and the fact that Rihanna is "a fan of the show."

"She stopped my daughter once and tapped my daughter on the shoulder when she was with a group of her friends, and my daughter turned around," recalled Richards, noting that the singer told her daughter that she was "obsessed" with her family.

After being invited upstairs, Richards said Rihanna was "so sweet" and gave her "all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women, and how we're handling things."

"I haven't told anybody this, but she said something that was so amazing to me and I was like, 'Oh my god.' She said, 'Next time one of these women want to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them 'Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I'm already renovated?'" said Richards.

Although she's not sure if it's "bad" to talk about the advice the artist gave her, the television personality said that it spoke to her.

"I was like, 'This woman is so smart. She's such a woman's woman.' She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out," said Richards.