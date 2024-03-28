Charlize Theron shares glimpses from family trip to Disney World

Charlize Theron on Disney trip with daughters

Charlize Theron seems to be having a magical time with her daughters.



The actress shared to Instagram Wednesday rare photos of her beautiful family, with herself enjoying a spring break vacation to Florida’s Disney World along with her two daughters, Jackson, 11, and August, 7.

The picture carousel showed them having fun on a fast ride and smiling in front of a rainbow painting. Theron, 48, also posted a selfie of herself wearing a Mickey Mouse cap and beaming in front of Cinderella's castle.

“Spring break mode activated,” she captioned the post.

Theron usually doesn’t make any public appearances or social media postings with or about her daughters.

The actress was seen in September 2023 sitting front row at the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week with her eldest daughter. She was also photographed with both of her daughters on an Italian getaway a year before.

The "Atomic Blonde" actress adopted both of her kids, bringing Jackson—who she later revealed to be transgender in 2019—into her life in 2012, and August in 2015 .

She talked candidly about the adoption procedure in an 2019 NPR interview.

“I cast a very wide net. I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be. So I wasn’t specific with anything,” she explained.

“In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed.”

She continued, “And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American.”