Ryan Gosling inks first-look movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling feels incredibly fortunate to have business partner like Jesse Henderson: More inside

Ryan Gosling has reportedly signed a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM Studios after launching a new production banner, General Admission with movie executive Jesse Henderson.

This means under the agreement, Amazon would have a first look at General Admission narrative features, some of which Ryan will star in, that are intended for both theatrical and streaming, reported via Deadline.

In a press statement shared via the outlet, the Notebook star said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have partners like Jessie Henderson and Courtenay Valenti in this endeavour.”

Gushing over Jesse, Ryan stated, “The gift of partnering with Jessie Henderson in General Admission is one that cannot be understated. I’m a huge fan of Jessie’s and the films she’s produced and developed.

Ryan continued, “It has been such a privilege to work with Courtenay Valenti on ‘Barbie’ and our upcoming movie ‘Project Hail Mary.’ Her strong leadership; artistic instincts and clarity of vision make Courtenay a dream collaborator and one of proven expertise in the industry”.

“From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to ‘Rocky,’ MGM has made many of, not only my favourite films, but some of the greatest films of all time,” remarked the La La Land actor.

Ryan shared, “I’m very excited about the future Courtenay and the team are building at Amazon MGM, and feel honored to be a part of the next chapter of this truly iconic studio.”

On the other hand, Jesse also spoke highly of the actor, noting, “Ryan brings a unique and brilliant perspective to everything he does, and I’m so impressed by his vision as a producer.”

“We’re both true movie lovers who want to create stories that stick in audiences’ heads and hearts, and feel very lucky to be working with Courtenay Valenti and the entire team at the studio whose exceptional taste and leadership inspires us,” added Jesse.