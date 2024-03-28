Macaulay Culkin writes heartwarming birthday note to fiancé Brenda Song: ‘my best friend’

Macaulay Culkin shares a heartfelt tribute to fiancee Brenda Song on social media

Macaulay Culkin has recently penned a heartwarming note for his fiancée Brenda Song in honour of her birthday.



On Wednesday, the Home Alone star took to Instagram and posted two photos featuring Song in a white bathrobe with a towel around her hair.

In the caption, Culkin wrote, “Happy birthday to the best friend, mother, ally, colleague, lover, and partner I could ever wish for. You are my reason. I love you.

The second photo in Culkin's post was from the top portion of a milk carton, which displayed a sell-by date of 3/27/2024.

He jokingly added, “P. S. The milk is due. Can you pick some up on your way home from work?”

Reacting to Culkin’s birthday tribute, fans dropped lovely comments, with one said, “Kevin is gonna be.”



Another remarked, “Kevin you were so good at grocery shopping… what happened?”

For the unversed, Culkin and Song met in 2017 in Thailand on the set of Seth Green's movie Changeland.

Interestingly, the actor spoke to Esquire, sharing “when he and the actress first started dating, he was waiting for the other shoe to drop”.

The couple welcomed their son in April 2021 and later got engaged after which Song gave birth to a second baby in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Song was also spotted at Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in December 2023, where he talked about them during his emotional speech.

Culkin told Song from the podium, “You are absolutely everything. You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am.”

“You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known,” he added.