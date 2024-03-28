Prince Harry wants to reconcile with Prince William for children’s better future

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Harry is said to mend his relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton in order to ensure a brighter future for their children.

The Mirror recently revealed that the Duke of Sussex "wants to reconcile" with his brother amid their huge ongoing feud, with him and Meghan Markle seemingly expecting an apology from the Waleses.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "He [Prince Harry] wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first."

The reason why Prince Harry might want an apology from his brother is unknown, but it could be down to something that the Palace once said, which Princess Kate was reportedly behind.

Back in 2021, a year after the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all chat after departing both the Royal Family and England.

In this televised chat, the couple revealed a number of bombshells, including touching on how senior royals had discussed and "raised concerns" of the colour of their then-unborn son Archie's skin tone.

Responding to a number of claims and bombshells, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."