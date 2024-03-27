Renee Rapp says she’s ‘had enough of you witches’ questioning her identity

Reneé Rapp is taking a stand for her identity.
The 24-year-old singer and actress slammed fans for speculating about her sexual orientation even though she has made it clear plenty of times before.
Taking to her X account (previously Twitter) on Monday, Rapp star urged fans to simply take her at face value.
In a straightforward message, the Mean Girls star expressed her frustration with the ongoing speculation, stating, "if I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches.”
Rapp's public declaration of her sexual orientation came just one month ago during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she openly discussed her journey to self-acceptance.
“I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,” she reflected.
Shortly afterwards, she made her red-carpet debut with her partner, Towa Bird, at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Bird is a Hong-Kong born musician.
