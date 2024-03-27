Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti still going strong amid breakup rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittora Ceretti are still going strong, despite speculation that the Titanic star may be stirring something up with his co-star Teyana Taylor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hollywood star, 49, grabbed a bite to eat with his model girlfriend, 25, at Yuca’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair sitting next to each other as they lunched with a friend.

The pair – who have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023 – put on a loved-up display as they shared a burrito, with the Oscar-winner even sweetly hand-feeding Ceretti at one point.

He kept things casual in a white t-shirt and khaki shorts along with his signature black baseball cap and a face mask which he had pulled down to eat.

Reciprocating the affection, Ceretti put her arm around DiCaprio, an action which drew attention to the silver ring on her ring finger.

The outing follows DiCaprio’s headline-making appearance at the pre-Oscars party earlier this month, where he was spotted getting cosy with his costar Teyana Taylor.

DiCaprio and Taylor are currently working together on a Paul Thomas Anderson film with the working title BC Project.

However, sources told TMZ that the costars were just friends and that DiCaprio is still in a relationship with Ceretti.