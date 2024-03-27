King Charles, Queen Camilla seen enjoying outings separately ahead of Easter gathering

Queen Camilla receives stunning gift as she visits farmers' market in Shrewsbury

King Charles III has been seen leaving Clarence House on Tuesday as he prepares for the Easter weekend, while Queen Camilla visited a farmers' market in Shrewsbury on the same day.



The King and Queen delighted fans with their separate outings ahead of the royal family's Easter gathering.

The 75-year-old monarch was spotted being driven down the Mall in the State Bentley in a navy suit as he waved onlookers, expressing joy seeing the monarch amid his cancer battle.

Prince William and Harry's father is to make his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer when he attends church on Easter Sunday.



The King will join Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family at the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.



On the other hand, Camilla become the most senior royal to return to public-facing duties since the monarchy's double cancer scare.

She became the leading royal figure after her husband King Charles III's enlarged prostate treatment and later cancer diagnosis, carrying out a string of royal engagements while heir to the throne Prince William remained his wife's side following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.



Camilla met two young girls who made posters for Kate and promised to deliver them, saying: 'I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.'



Charles, who is being treated for cancer, was earlier seen leaving Clarence House in London in his state Bentley limousine, although it is not known where he was going.