Fans heap praise on Drew Barrymore's surprisingly 'delightful' house

Drew Barrymore offered an insight into her home in a recent video on TikTok

Drew Barrymore recently garnered praise online for owning a 'delightfully' normal home.



The 49-year-old TV personality took to TikTok on March 12, offering an insight into her home as she performed some typical home tasks and household chores.

In the video that the Drew Barrymore Show host shared, she could be heard admitting how much she likes 'staying in' in the background.

The video showcased Barrymore’s life as she could also be seen cooking some sunny-side eggs on her medium-sized stove.

The voiceover claimed: “I know everyone thinks it’s boring, but it’s really not.”

“It’s the least boring thing. I am really happy being a happy little hermit. I love being at home. I never wanna go anywhere,” she confessed.

The actress then modeled some dresses in her walk-in-closet, with photos of her daughters in the back.

The host further shared a funny clip and a shot of herself, enjoying meals in her dining room.

She captioned the video as: “I love staying in.”

Meanwhile, fans absolutely loved the host’s “comfort space,” leaving heartfelt comments under her post to heap praise on her.

One user commented: “I love that your house looks like a home and not just a show piece."

Another user gushed: "You give off the vibes of you just bought your apartment and are staying there, so wholesome and cuteeeee.”