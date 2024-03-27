BTS' Jin begins countdown for end of military service

BTS' Jin offers insight into his discharge from military enlistment

BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin, who is also the eldest member of the boy band recently posted a video, commencing the countdown ahead of his discharge from South Korean military service.

The official account of the BTS Bighit shared a video message from Jin, who was the first member to enlist in the military.

In the clip, the popstar was spotted with two number seven lit candles, blowing them out with a smile as he flashed a thumbs-up sign.

The video was posted alongside a caption by a fan that read: “D-77!! Time flies. Let’s go, let’s go! # Jin of March # ARMY_lover # MissYouSeokjinnie # Army, just wait for 77days #JIN.”

According to the caption, Jin is expected to return after 77 days.

Ever since the BTS’ official account dropped the video, fans have been making speculations concerning Jin’s discharge.



One fan wrote: “He is waiting and counting down just like us. I miss him more.”

Another user chimed in, noting: “Yeah…. we can’t dare measure the depth of his love.”

A third fan gushed, adding: “He waited just so he could do the double 7 days before he is back with us..Jin always has a plan.”

For the unversed, Jin began his military enlistment back in December 2022 and is expected to complete his mandatory period by June 12, 2024.