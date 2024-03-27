Shakira, Lucien Laviscount's appearance in NYC sparks dating rumours

Shakira stepped out for dinner with her new music video co-star Lucien Laviscount after performing for thousands of fans at Times Square on Tuesday, March 26.

The two were captured in good spirits as they grabbed dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone.

The Colombian singer looked stunning in an all-black attire. She donned a lace-up corset with leather strings and paired her top with satin cargo pants and heels.

The Hips Don't Lie singer completed her head-turning look with a black leather jacket.

On the other hand, the Emily in Paris actor also wore an all-black outfit. He styled his grey-and-black jacket over a plain black t-shirt and donned wide-leg trousers.

As the photos of Shakira with her new pal go viral on social media, fans speculate that there is something romantic between the two.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "They would make such a good couple." Another fan curiously asked, "Are they lover?" after their appearance.

For the unversed, Lucien recently featured alongside Shakira in a steamy song titled Punteria, which is a part of the musician's twelfth studio album.