Christina Ricci recalls being cyberbullied into developing low self-esteem

Christina Ricci admitted to struggling with low self-esteem in terms of her physical appearance during promotional press for Yellowjackets.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, the 44-year-old actress also revealed instances of being bullied by internet trolls, noting, “it can just put you in a really vulnerable position.”

"You do hear the negative stuff the loudest, and it's tough," the Addams Family alum admitted. "I have experience with a person who his whole thing is just posting horrible, nasty things about me. It's like all stuff that's made up -- horrible things about my children, my family.

“So I've just really had to ignore it. It's that school ground mentality... but on such a huge level and such a public platform,” she explained.

Ricci went on to share, "When I started doing press for Yellowjackets and having to post on social media images of myself, just even as somebody over 40, I had a really hard time.”

"I had a really hard time seeing these images. I had a really hard time reposting them. I really couldn't reconcile caring about what I looked like so much. ...It was so hard for me,” the actress continued.

"But we have to find ways to navigate it where it doesn't emotionally drag us down,” she added.