Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's private gym session sparks outrage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce once again made it to the headlines, and this time, due to their private workout session.

As reported by MailOnline, the lovebirds allegedly shut down the DogPound gym in West Hollywood in order to enjoy each other's company without any interruption.

The media outlet shared that the singer and the NFL athlete made gym members wait outside for "two hours," which sparked outrage online.



As this news circulated on social media, netizens called out the couple for misusing their privilege.

However, the spokesperson from the gym debunked the 'false' reports and shared that they have never had anyone wait outside for two hours.

On March 26, US Weekly reported that statement released by the DogPound gym.

It reads, "At DOGPOUND, we value our members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours."

"The narrative running in the media today does not accurately reflect the circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients and have no other comments to share."