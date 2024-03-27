BLACKPINK member Lisa teases second solo album release

Lisa is up to 'definitely' release new solo album this year

Lisa tuned in to her 27th birthday with major revelations, including an announcement about the release of an album later this year.



On March 27, LLOUD, described by the Thai rapper and singer as a platform to showcase her vision in music and entertainment, posted its debut YouTube video.

In the 14-minute visuals, the MONEY chart-topper gave his fans the highly anticipated sneak peek into her house while having a Q&A session.

She plucked a black chit from the wall, reading out loud the first question, Lisa said, "What do you want to try this year?"

"This year I don’t know what’s inside. I definitely want to release an album," she revealed, as translated by YouTube auto-generated subtitles.

Shortly after the big news, fans flocked to the comments section to wish the K-pop idol a happy birthday and express their excitement over the upcoming release.

One fan exclaimed, "I wake up and I see the news that Lisa is releasing an album this year. I can't be happier than this."

Another fan chimed in, saying, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday to you our dearest sunshine. Thank you for feeding us this much on your birthday."

Lisa previously released her debut solo album, LALISA, in 2021. It consists of two songs, a titular track and MONEY.