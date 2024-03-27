Jack Antonoff refuses to ‘talk about’ Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’

Jack Antonoff keeps Taylor Swift's secret

Jack Antonoff won’t rat out on Taylor Swift.



Antonoff, 39, immediately put an end to an interview with NRC, after the Dutch news outlet tried to enquire whether he worked on Swift’s 11th studio album, Tortured Poets Department.

“You know I don’t talk about that. If you’re looking for clickbait, you’ve come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation,” Antonoff said before leaving the conversation about the album scheduled to be released on April 19.

However, the songwriter and record producer did mention his friend at one time in the interview, talking about the music he produced for the Bad Blood singer, 34, and Lana Del Ray.

“I don’t see it as producing,” he said.

“I create music with my friends. It comes as it comes. I’m not the kind of producer who likes to give commands from behind a mixing console. I concern myself with the music itself; the way in which you can manage the creative process,” he explained.

He further said, “Success is a strange phenomenon. It distracts attention from the ordinary mechanisms that lead to good pop music. Being able to listen to each other well is one thing. The artists I work with trust that I can help them make their music better.”