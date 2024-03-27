Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes on the verge of a breakup? More inside

Ryan Gosling's relationship with Eva Mendes in trouble: Source

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are reportedly fighting over anything and everything under the sun.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “People were surprised Eva wasn't by Ryan's side. It was a huge evening for him — and she was nowhere to be found.”

It was shocking for the couple’s fans when Eva was not seen with Ryan at the 96th annual Academy Awards earlier in March.

“Ryan and Eva don't like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different. It just goes to show how separate their lives are,” shared an insider.

Although Eva offered full support to Ryan, she felt resentful and insecure after her husband’s success.

The source told the outlet, “Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan who goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she's sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life.”

Lately, Ryan and Eva spent spent six months in Australia while the actor filmed his upcoming movie, The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt.

“Eva was cut off from her family and friends and it created a lot of jealousy,” noted an insider.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Eva had issues with moving away from LA and expanding their family.

The source disclosed, “Ryan doesn't want to move because of his career, but Eva is virtually non-existent, so she's declared they should leave L.A.”

Moreover, the insider mentioned, “Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them, because Eva doesn't want one.”

“They could break up over it,” added an insider.