Cardi B threatens to sue LAPD for trying to arrest her over ‘drug trafficking’

Cardi B is preparing to take legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department following an incident she described as an inappropriate stop and search.
In an Instagram Live on Monday, the 31-year-old rapper recounted how the police attempted to arrest her for drug trafficking, leaving her feeling distressed and outraged.
“Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was deada** a movie and whatever, but you already know,” she recalled the ordeal.
“I’m about to sue the LAPD,” she declared, adding, “I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like do I look like I gotta sell some s**t?’ Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that.”
“They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue,” she said.
“Like y’all don’t even f***ing know. I been going through a lot lately,” she expressed.
The Bodack Yellow hitmaker then lightened the mood by laughing and thanking her fans for the support on her new song Miami (Enough).
