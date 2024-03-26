Kate Middleton determined to defeat cancer

Kate Middleton says 'I am well and getting stronger every day'

Kate Middleton, who vows to bounce back after her cancer treatment, has given hope and courage to fellow cancer sufferers and those who are battling chronic disease.

The Princess of Wales is determined to defeat her cancer as she's putting on a brave face to keep her loved ones' moral up even though she's going though the toughest phase of her life.

In her statement, Kate said the her cancer discovery was a huge shock for her and the family, but she did not lose courage.

'This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," said Kate.



The future Queen told her children: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.



"we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

She seemingly asked her fans to not to lose hope, ensuring them she will return to them soon as she said: "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

She also felt the sufferings of others who are going through the same pain, saying: "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."