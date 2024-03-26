Bianca Censori using Kanye West as her 'puppet' to gain fame?

Bianca Censori has not been influenced by her husband, Kanye West, to wear racy outfits, claimed a new report.



An insider told Page Six, the rapper has not been forcing his wife to wear inappropriate attires, but it is Bianca's own choices.

The source shared, "People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."

Speaking of the architectural designer's recent see-through green tights look, musical collaborator Malik Yusef told the above-mentioned outlet that it was Bianca's idea to create a buzz.

The insider claimed, "Maybe she’s using him as her puppet."

He added, "Her mother was here [in Los Angeles] the other day. Her parents are fine [with the relationship]."

"She [Bianca] makes her own decisions on how to dress. I think [she and West] experiment together and say, 'Hey, this is beautiful,'" Malik shared.