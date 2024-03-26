Rebel Wilson name-drops Sacha Baron Cohen as villain of her memoir

Rebel Wilson accused former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen of threatening her ahead of her memoir

Rebel Wilson finally revealed that it was Sacha Baron Cohen who threatened her to stop the Australian actress from publishing her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.



In a new Instagram update on Monday, March 25, Wilson claimed: “I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers. The 'a******' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Previously the actress took to social media, referring to Cohen as a “massive a******,” whom she had worked with.

At the time, the 44-year-old actress alluded to the English comedian hiring a crisis PR team to stop her memoir from hitting the shelves after she threatened to expose his behavior, via a social media post.

Speaking on the subject, she alleged: “Now the a****** is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth.”

This came after Wilson exposed Baron Cohen following their 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Speaking exclusively on a radio show that aired in 2014, Wilson alleged that the Grimsby actor forced her into “going naked” in the comedy.

She suggested: “Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.”

For the unversed, the two starred together in the 2016 film alongside other actors, including Mark Strong, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, Gabourey Sidibe, among others.